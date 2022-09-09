Streamfest at Log Boom Park September 17 from 1-3pm

Friday, September 9, 2022

September is the heart of Salmon "See-son" when we celebrate the return of salmon to our local streams. 

There are many events, including the well-known Issaquah Salmon Days (Oct 1 - 2). 

Closer to home, you can visit Kenmore's newly renovated Log Boom Park on September 17, 2022 from 1-3pm for Streamfest with recreation, information, and the infamous fish prints!


