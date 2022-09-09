Streamfest at Log Boom Park September 17 from 1-3pm
Friday, September 9, 2022
Salmon "See-son" when we celebrate the return of salmon to our local streams.
There are many events, including the well-known Issaquah Salmon Days (Oct 1 - 2).
Closer to home, you can visit Kenmore's newly renovated Log Boom Park on September 17, 2022 from 1-3pm for Streamfest with recreation, information, and the infamous fish prints!
Log Boom Park 7415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore WA 98028. See our previous article about the park.
