Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone

All photos by Steven H. Robinson

Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat.





Photographer Steve Robinson says "The kayak rental is run by the same person as the rental at Bothell Landing. People can rent a kayak in Bothell and paddle down the river to Kenmore. Then pick up a bicycle and go back to Bothell on the Burke Gilman Trail. This makes for a pretty adventure."





Bicyclists are to dismount and dogs to be on leash

Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig remarked that "Residents and visitors to Kenmore will have a much-improved experience when they dip their toes in the sand, launch their kayak, or take in a sunset. I am especially proud of the planning and care taken to preserve, protect and restore the natural habitat along Kenmore's shoreline." Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig remarked that "Residents and visitors to Kenmore will have a much-improved experience when they dip their toes in the sand, launch their kayak, or take in a sunset. I am especially proud of the planning and care taken to preserve, protect and restore the natural habitat along Kenmore's shoreline."





New shrubs, trees protected by rail fencing. The project includes environmental enhancements such as protection of one acre of on-site wetlands from public access, improvements to aquatic habitat, removal of invasive plant species, and riparian and upland plantings of native vegetation. The work resulted in 106 new trees and over 1,000 new shrubs being planted within the project site.

Sculpture and lake view "We want to thank the Kenmore community for their support of this project and their patience as we have awaited project completion", said City of Kenmore Project Manager Maureen Colaizzi. We are so excited to share this beautiful new outdoor space with the public."

View of the park from across the lake

Maureen Colaizzi was previously employed by the City of Shoreline Parks department, and among other projects, designed Echo Lake Park. Maureen Colaizzi was previously employed by the City of Shoreline Parks department, and among other projects, designed Echo Lake Park.



The park is a pleasant stop off for bicyclists on the Burke Gilman Trail. Parking is about two city blocks from the beach and kayak rental.





Log Boom Park is in Kenmore, at the head of Lake Washington. The address is 17415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028. The Burke Gilman Trail runs through the middle of the park and Bothell Way is within view.