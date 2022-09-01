LFP Mayor’s Corner – We’re Changing Seasons…from Summer to Budget

LFP Mayor Johnson From Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson From Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson





As we wrap up our summer activities and look toward fall, I’d like to say how much I really enjoyed meeting with people this summer at the recent Family Day at the Farmer’s Market and Battle of the Bands.





I look forward to the upcoming Picnic in the Park and the culvert crossing mural painting on the McAleer Creek 178th Bridge adjacent to Pfingst Animal Acres Park.





One of my other favorite chances to meet with residents and talk about what’s on their mind is Coffee with the Mayor. I will be scheduling another Coffee with the Mayor in the fall, so keep an eye on the eNews, newsflashes, and our social media for details.



As budget presentations begin in September and Council deliberates before approving a balanced budget later this year, I encourage residents to please take time to attend meetings and review budget documents.





The Council wants your feedback as it makes these important budget decisions. There are several budget-related council meetings coming up in September and October that can be attended in person at City Hall or virtually via Zoom.



Please support your Council as they deliberate on the future of the city.



--Mayor Johnson





