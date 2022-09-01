LFP Picnic in the Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Help the City celebrate our Lake Forest Park community on Saturday, September 10, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Bring family and friends and enjoy music, community, and educational booths, a petting zoo, kids’ attractions and activities, food trucks, Public Works “big rigs,” and more!

This year’s Picnic in the Park will also feature a culvert crossing mural painting on the McAleer Creek 178th Bridge adjacent to Pfingst Animal Acres Park! 

The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, along with the City, ShoreLake Arts, and Urban ArtWorks, are collaborating with 17-year-old high school artist Austin Picinich (https://www.austinsart.net/) to paint a 188-ft-long “Save Our Salmon Mural” around the corner from Pfingst Animal Acres Park. 

The project is a “mural with a purpose” with the goal of raising awareness for salmon restoration in McAleer Creek.

Learn more at the mural’s website: https://www.austinsart.net/salmonmural/lfp.



