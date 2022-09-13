Special meeting: Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners September 14, 2022
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Board of Commissioners’ 2023 budget and to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.
DATE: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
TIME: 6:30 pm for approximately 30 minutes
LOCATION: In-Person Only
Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 12, 2022
