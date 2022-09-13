Special meeting: Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners September 14, 2022

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Board of Commissioners’ 2023 budget and to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.

DATE: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

TIME: 6:30 pm for approximately 30 minutes

LOCATION: In-Person Only
Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133


Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 12, 2022



Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  