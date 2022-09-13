Shoreline's strong, welcoming, free programs for youth have openings for paid, part-time adult staff



The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development programs are free to Middle and High School students in Shoreline.





The programs run throughout the school year, including the Hang Time Programs at both Middle schools, our Shoreline Teen Center in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood east of Aurora, and a variety of classes and events.





These programs are welcoming, safe spaces with free healthy food and amazing resources like our onsite Mental Health Therapist and our Youth Outreach employment program – both of which are funded by a King County Best Starts for kids grant.





As another example, we are also hosting the “After the Game Party” event after the Shorewood/Shorecrest football game at Spartan Recreation Center to provide a fun safe atmosphere for High School students to choose after that game.