Shoreline's strong, welcoming, free programs for youth have openings for paid, part-time adult staff
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development programs are free to Middle and High School students in Shoreline.
The programs run throughout the school year, including the Hang Time Programs at both Middle schools, our Shoreline Teen Center in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood east of Aurora, and a variety of classes and events.
These programs are welcoming, safe spaces with free healthy food and amazing resources like our onsite Mental Health Therapist and our Youth Outreach employment program – both of which are funded by a King County Best Starts for kids grant.
As another example, we are also hosting the “After the Game Party” event after the Shorewood/Shorecrest football game at Spartan Recreation Center to provide a fun safe atmosphere for High School students to choose after that game.
The City of Shoreline’s Youth and Teen Development Programs have been a beacon for Teens in the area for more than 25 years and we are one of the few organizations still offering completely free Teen Programs with no barriers to participation in the Shoreline area.
Our Shoreline Teen Center is open Monday- Friday afterschool and Friday and Saturday late night and requires no registration or prior sign-up. Any middle school or high school student is welcome to drop-in for food, games, crafts, sports, classes or just to hang out in a safe space with friends.
We really have some amazing programming options and a really great lead staffing team. Unfortunately, we (like a lot of folks) are really struggling to get committed people to staff our programming. We’re looking for people who want to make a difference in our youth community, and have fun while doing it for 10-20 hours a week.
If you have questions, contact recreation supervisor Amanda Zollner 206-801-2642 or azollner@shorelinewa.gov
Apply using the QR code or go to these links for job descriptions and applications:
