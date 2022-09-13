King County welcomes Simon P. Foster as new Housing, Homelessness and Community Development Division Director
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|Simon Foster, Division Director for King County
Housing, Homelessness, and Community Development
Foster brings more than a decade of experience leading strategic initiatives, operationalizing programs and policies, and connecting with communities.
Foster led teams among a diverse range of industries, including behavioral health, transportation, homelessness, and federal and state funding programs.
In this role, Foster will oversee the Housing, Homelessness, and Community Development Division within DCHS that directly funds programs and provides services around housing stability.
Foster most recently led operations for the Salvation Army Northwest Division during the pandemic and oversaw outreach, social service programs, and domestic violence outreach services.
“I am thrilled to step into this role and serve the people of King County on some of the most complex and pressing issues in our region,” said Foster. “Throughout my career, I have prioritized building connections—connections with community and connections between industries and organizations to get results."The housing affordability crisis coupled with the homelessness crisis impacts every sector in our region, and we are collectively responsible for sustainable, long-term solutions."King County can’t solve these issues alone, and I look forward to working with the team, partnering with city and state leaders, communities, philanthropic organizations, providers and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to further our progress.”
This division’s work includes the Health Through Housing Initiative, a regional approach to address chronic homelessness at a countywide scale, oversees implementation of Anti-Displacement Strategies for the Skyway-West Hill and North Highline neighborhoods, the County’s Housing Repair Program, staffs the Affordable Housing Committee, and manages the transit-oriented affordable housing bond program.
The division is primarily focused on growing affordable housing stock, strengthening housing stability, and reducing displacement of Black, Indigenous, and communities of color across the county.
DCHS oversees a wide range of programs ranging from youth and young adults to seniors and veterans.
The department funds services for children, people with developmental disabilities, housing and community development, homelessness services, behavioral health, veterans' services, help for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and education and employment programs for youth and adults.
