King County welcomes Simon P. Foster as new Housing, Homelessness and Community Development Division Director

Foster most recently led operations for the Salvation Army Northwest Division during the pandemic and oversaw outreach, social service programs, and domestic violence outreach services.





“I am thrilled to step into this role and serve the people of King County on some of the most complex and pressing issues in our region,” said Foster. “Throughout my career, I have prioritized building connections—connections with community and connections between industries and organizations to get results.





"The housing affordability crisis coupled with the homelessness crisis impacts every sector in our region, and we are collectively responsible for sustainable, long-term solutions.





"King County can’t solve these issues alone, and I look forward to working with the team, partnering with city and state leaders, communities, philanthropic organizations, providers and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to further our progress.”