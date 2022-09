Keep up with wildfires at the Western Chiefs Fire Map





At 9pm on Saturday, residents of Index were notified to evacuate immediately. There already under a Level II warned to be ready. King County Sheriff's deputies are on Hwy 2, assisting residents with evacuation.

King County Task Force Strike Team! Shoreline Fire joined other departments in our region to attack the Bolt Creek Fire. We are currently doing structural protection in the town of Grotto WA on Hwy 2, east of Index.