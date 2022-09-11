Lake Forest Park Police: Weekly police calls 09/02 – 09/09
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Your officers responded to 195 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 47 Traffic related incidents
- 49 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 20 Suspicious Circumstances
- 4 Theft / Shoplift
- 5 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
- 9 Alarms
- 5 Domestic Violence
- 5 Warrant Arrests
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.
