Photographers capture views of wildfire smoke on Friday
Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Full moon in wildfire smoke
Photo by Bruce Hill
The smoke in the air made for a dramatic full moon photo at Bitter Lake.
|Sunrise smoke photo by Mike Remarcke
Sunrise over the Cascades was beautiful, lacking only sunshine and mountains.
|Kingfisher at sunrise photo by David Walton
This photo was taken on the Sammamish River in Kenmore, also at sunrise. During the day, the lower atmosphere was relatively clear and the sky was this color with a solid cover of smoke.
|Smoky sun photo by Barbara Twaddell
The color of the sky depended on your viewpoint. The real smoke will roll in on Saturday, so keep your doors and windows shut. See WeatherWatcher report.
