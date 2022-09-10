Photographers capture views of wildfire smoke on Friday

Full moon in wildfire smoke

Photo by Bruce Hill The smoke in the air made for a dramatic full moon photo at Bitter Lake.

Sunrise smoke photo by Mike Remarcke

Sunrise over the Cascades was beautiful, lacking only sunshine and mountains.





Kingfisher at sunrise photo by David Walton

This photo was taken on the Sammamish River in Kenmore, also at sunrise. During the day, the lower atmosphere was relatively clear and the sky was this color with a solid cover of smoke.





Smoky sun photo by Barbara Twaddell

The color of the sky depended on your viewpoint. The real smoke will roll in on Saturday, so keep your doors and windows shut. See WeatherWatcher report











