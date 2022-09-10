Call to Artists

ShoreLake Arts Gallery 2023 Rotating Exhibits



Deadline: October 31, 2022

Call to Artists

2023 Gallery Rotating Exhibits

ShoreLake Arts, a not-for-profit local arts agency, is looking for local artists to show in 2023 at our Gallery in Lake Forest Park, WA.Our 5-6 week rotating exhibits feature two artists with each person showing on approximately nine feet of wall space. The Gallery schedule is set on a yearly basis. The Gallery is also a gift shop with artist-made small works and jewelry. Applying for small works is a different process.