Call to Artists: ShoreLake Arts Gallery 2023 rotating exhibits
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Call to Artists
ShoreLake Arts Gallery 2023 Rotating Exhibits
Deadline: October 31, 2022
ShoreLake Arts, a not-for-profit local arts agency, is looking for local artists to show in 2023 at our Gallery in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Our 5-6 week rotating exhibits feature two artists with each person showing on approximately nine feet of wall space. The Gallery schedule is set on a yearly basis. The Gallery is also a gift shop with artist-made small works and jewelry. Applying for small works is a different process.
See the application on our website for more information: https://www.shorelakearts.org/the-gallery
Artists are invited to submit the following:
Submission Guidelines:
Application Deadline: October 31, 2022
Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or gallery@shorelakearts.org
- Brief bio
- Artist’s statement
- Link to website address (if applicable)
- 5 - 8 digital images (as attachments only – No ZIP files) that reflect a cohesive body of work with an image list that includes title, medium, size and price
- We show local, Pacific Northwest artists only. All work must be hand delivered – no shipped work will be accepted.
- We prefer showing artists that haven’t had a show at the gallery in the past 2 years.
- All work shown in the gallery must be original, for sale and not shown in the gallery before.
- Commission on sold work is 50% with a maximum commission of $200. Everything priced at $400 retail or higher has a commission of $200 per piece.
- Work must be no larger than 36”x36”, including the frame.
- Work does not have to be the images submitted as long as it is similar in theme, style, medium and size.
- All work must be wired and ready for hanging.
- We are looking for a cohesive body of work as it shows better in our smaller space.
- All media is considered.
