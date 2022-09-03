Shoreline filmmakers in Local Sightings Film Festival

Therapy. Directed by Chace Biddle

Local Sightings has been championing emerging and established talent in the region for 25 years! This is a festival that filmmakers trust with their creations, and create specifically for, returning again and again to share their work and engage in critical dialogue.

The 2022 lineup boasts sequels to films from prior festivals, premieres of first features by women of color, several alumni from our fiscal sponsorship program, and 40% of the works are world premieres!