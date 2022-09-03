Shoreline filmmakers in Local Sightings Film Festival
Saturday, September 3, 2022
THE 25th ANNUAL
LOCAL SIGHTINGS FILM FESTIVAL
FULL PROGRAM IS LIVE!
An annual showcase of PNW moving image artwork, screenings, workshops, and filmmaker gatherings, taking place in-person and online September 16–25, 2022.
Opening Night Shorts: Head Trip
Closing Night – Forum Family Reunion: NWFF's 2022 Gala
Presented by Seattle’s Northwest Film Forum, the 25th Annual Local Sightings Film Festival is a virtual-and-in-person showcase of creative communities from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
The Outlanders - from HKG to SEA
Directed by Azure Kwok
After the 2019 Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement in Hong Kong, a young Hongkonger chose to leave her hometown and made her way to Seattle. She talks about how this decision marked a pivotal turning point in her life.
Therapy
Directed by Chace Biddle
A man takes part in an experimental new Therapy method.
THE CALLING
Directed by Jeff Schick
Woven with undertones of Greek Mythology, this genre-bender screen dance is an allegory for the power struggle between the Devine Feminine and Masculine energies.
Directed by Jeff Schick
Woven with undertones of Greek Mythology, this genre-bender screen dance is an allegory for the power struggle between the Devine Feminine and Masculine energies.
|Therapy. Directed by Chace Biddle
Local Sightings has been championing emerging and established talent in the region for 25 years! This is a festival that filmmakers trust with their creations, and create specifically for, returning again and again to share their work and engage in critical dialogue.
The 2022 lineup boasts sequels to films from prior festivals, premieres of first features by women of color, several alumni from our fiscal sponsorship program, and 40% of the works are world premieres!
Full program here
The 2022 festival runs from September 16–25, closing with the Forum Family Reunion: NWFF's Annual Gala. We can’t wait to celebrate 25 years of homegrown goodness together!
The 2022 festival runs from September 16–25, closing with the Forum Family Reunion: NWFF's Annual Gala. We can’t wait to celebrate 25 years of homegrown goodness together!
0 comments:
Post a Comment