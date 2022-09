Shoreline filmmakers in Local Sightings Film Festival

THE 25th ANNUAL

LOCAL SIGHTINGS FILM FESTIVAL

FULL PROGRAM IS LIVE!

The Outlanders. Directed by Azure Kwok

These directors are from Shoreline:



The Outlanders - from HKG to SEA

Directed by

After the 2019 Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement in Hong Kong, a young Hongkonger chose to leave her hometown and made her way to Seattle. She talks about how this decision marked a pivotal turning point in her life.



Therapy

Directed by

A man takes part in an experimental new Therapy method. Directed by Azure Kwok After the 2019 Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement in Hong Kong, a young Hongkonger chose to leave her hometown and made her way to Seattle. She talks about how this decision marked a pivotal turning point in her life.Directed by Chace Biddle A man takes part in an experimental new Therapy method.





The Calling. Directed by Jeff Schick

And this one was shot in Shoreview Park:





THE CALLING

Directed by

Woven with undertones of Greek Mythology, this genre-bender screen dance is an allegory for the power struggle between the Devine Feminine and Masculine energies. Directed by Jeff Schick Woven with undertones of Greek Mythology, this genre-bender screen dance is an allegory for the power struggle between the Devine Feminine and Masculine energies.





Therapy. Directed by Chace Biddle

Local Sightings has been championing emerging and established talent in the region for 25 years! This is a festival that filmmakers trust with their creations, and create specifically for, returning again and again to share their work and engage in critical dialogue. Local Sightings has been championing emerging and established talent in the region for 25 years! This is a festival that filmmakers trust with their creations, and create specifically for, returning again and again to share their work and engage in critical dialogue.

The 2022 lineup boasts sequels to films from prior festivals, premieres of first features by women of color, several alumni from our fiscal sponsorship program, and 40% of the works are world premieres! The 2022 lineup boasts sequels to films from prior festivals, premieres of first features by women of color, several alumni from our fiscal sponsorship program, and 40% of the works are world premieres!