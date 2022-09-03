AG Ferguson announces Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as new Open Government Ombuds

“Open government is vital to a free and informed democracy,” Ferguson said. “The Attorney General’s Office created the Ombuds position to help the public and elected officials navigate complex systems for public records. Morgan has played a critical role in this open government work for years. He will continue to help Washingtonians better understand how their governments operate.”

State open government laws exist to promote democracy and ensure that the government is transparent to the individuals it serves. To hold government accountable, the public must be able to stay informed of their government’s activities and how it is exercising the powers they have given to it.For the previous two years, a team of Assistant Attorneys General performed the Ombuds’ duties. That team included Morgan Damerow and one of the Deputy Attorneys General who serves on the office’s Core Leadership Team.During this period, the Attorney General’s Office: