AG Ferguson announces Assistant Attorney General Morgan Damerow as new Open Government Ombuds
Saturday, September 3, 2022
State open government laws exist to promote democracy and ensure that the government is transparent to the individuals it serves. To hold government accountable, the public must be able to stay informed of their government’s activities and how it is exercising the powers they have given to it.
For the previous two years, a team of Assistant Attorneys General performed the Ombuds’ duties. That team included Morgan Damerow and one of the Deputy Attorneys General who serves on the office’s Core Leadership Team.
During this period, the Attorney General’s Office:
“Open government is vital to a free and informed democracy,” Ferguson said. “The Attorney General’s Office created the Ombuds position to help the public and elected officials navigate complex systems for public records. Morgan has played a critical role in this open government work for years. He will continue to help Washingtonians better understand how their governments operate.”
- Led more than a dozen Open Public Meetings Act trainings across the state with more than 1,000 individuals attending — primarily elected officials;
- Conducted 263 public records trainings — for example, “Public Records Act University” and “Public Records Act Boot Camp” — across the state and to more than 15,600 attendees;
- Answered more than 200 queries from the public regarding open meetings and public records;
- Assisted with more than 800 requests from local governments for public records and meetings assistance; and
- Public Records and Open Public Meetings, the Open Government Resource Manual and other training materials.
The Ombuds can provide guidance to the public and elected officials regarding open meetings and public records. You can contact the Ombuds by email at AGOOmbuds@atg.wa.gov or by phone at 360-570-3418.
