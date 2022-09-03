Destinations: Washington State Fair in Puyallup

The Fair kicks off Labor Day weekend in Puyallup with special shows, exhibits, deals and fun all day, through Monday!





The Washington State Fair is the largest fair in the state and in the Pacific Northwest, and one of the biggest in the world. The 20-day fair starts the Friday of Labor Day (closed Tuesdays), and welcomes more than a million guests who enjoy top-name entertainment, animals and agriculture, feature exhibits, booths, the arts, food and rides.





The Fair started in 1900, and offers the tradition of the past, while celebrating the future.



