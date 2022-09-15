Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Shoreline Farmers Market photo by Steven H. Robinson

Stop by the Shoreline Farmers market on Saturday to discover what's new and in season.

Check our website for vendor schedules and products
Follow us on social media (Facebook / Instagram) and tag us
Listen to live Music every Saturday
Learn about community organizations and events in Shoreline
Enjoy prepared food, relax in the park, and play some games

Join us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.



Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  