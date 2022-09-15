Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday
Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Shoreline Farmers Market photo by Steven H. Robinson
Stop by the Shoreline Farmers market on Saturday to discover what's new and in season.
Check our website for vendor schedules and products
Follow us on social media (Facebook / Instagram) and tag us
Listen to live Music every Saturday
Learn about community organizations and events in Shoreline
Enjoy prepared food, relax in the park, and play some games
Join us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.
