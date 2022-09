Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Shoreline Farmers Market photo by Steven H. Robinson





Stop by the Shoreline Farmers market on Saturday to discover what's new and in season.Check our website for vendor schedules and productsFollow us on social media ( Facebook Instagram ) and tag usListen to live Music every SaturdayLearn about community organizations and events in ShorelineEnjoy prepared food, relax in the park, and play some gamesJoin us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.