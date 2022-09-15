Update: Tentative settlement averts National rail strike which would cancel Sounder commuter rail service

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Sounder train photo courtesy Sound Transit
UPDATE: President Joe Biden says a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could've been devastating to the economy


original story:

In the event of a national rail strike, Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood and Seattle would be canceled beginning Friday, September 16, 2022 until workers return. 

Sounder will operate regular service on Thursday, September 15. 

Sounder trains are operated by unionized BNSF Railways employees under contract on tracks owned by BNSF. 

Sounder trains are also dispatched by BNSF employees affected by a potential strike. 

Sound Transit is working with its partners to add additional bus service on existing ST Express routes that overlap with Sounder where possible. 



