Third Place Books to present Chelsea Clinton on October 19, 2022 with Newbery Award-winning author Tae Keller

On October 19, 2022 at 6pm, Third Place Books' Lake Forest Park store is pleased to host Chelsea Clinton, global health advocate and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling She Persisted series.





Clinton will read from Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!. Illustrated by Tania de Regil, this new humorous picture book gives children an idea of what to expect when they get a new sibling.



A conversation moderated by Newbery Award-winning children’s book author Tae Keller will follow.









ABOUT THE BOOK: WELCOME TO THE BIG KIDS CLUB is a new humorous picture book that gives children an idea of what to expect when they get a new sibling. General Admission tickets are $20.95 and include a copy of the featured book. Tickets are available at thirdplacebooks.com





Clinton, mom of three, teaches older siblings what your baby can see, why your baby cries, when your baby will be able to talk, how your baby knows you love them, and so much more (including why your baby poops so much!).





She also acknowledges in the text that not all babies will have the same abilities and shows readers how they can interact with siblings who develop differently.









With artwork sure to cause big-kid-sized giggles, this book is perfect for any member or soon-to-be member of the Big Kids Club. A Spanish language edition, Bienvenidos al club de los niños grandes, will also be available for purchase at the event. Chelsea Clinton is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller She Persisted series as well as many other titles. She is also the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, where she works on many initiatives, including those that help empower the next generation of leaders. She lives in New York City with her husband, Marc, their children and their dog, Soren.





Tae Keller is the Newbery Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of Jennifer Chan is Not Alone, When You Trap A Tiger, and The Science of Breakable Things.





She was born and raised in Honolulu, where she grew up on purple rice, Spam musubi, and her halmoni's stories.





After high school, she moved in search of snow, and now lives in Seattle. Visit her at TaeKeller.com , follow her monthly love letters at bit.ly/lovetae , and find her on Twitter and Instagram. (Photo Credit: Saavedra Photography)







