Shoreline Concert Band open to new members
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
The band performs quarterly concerts that include traditional and contemporary music, Broadway musicals, solos and marches.
No audition required but previous band experience an asset!
For more information, contact Doug Reid, dreid@shoreline.edu
The Band is offered by Shoreline Community College as either a credit or non-credit, continuing education class.
Registrations will be accepted throughout the quarter, but better to start early with the other musicians!
- https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...
- This course may also be taken for credit as Musc 140. Get information and register at: https://www.shoreline.edu/music-dept/courses.aspx.
Mondays | 7:00 – 9:30 pm | Fee: $109 | Location: 800 Building, Shoreline Community College
