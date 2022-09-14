Shoreline Concert Band open to new members

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College Shoreline Concert Band is looking for new community members this fall! Mondays 7:00 - 9:30pm plus scheduled community concerts. Shoreline Concert Band is looking for new community members this fall! Mondays 7:00 - 9:30pm plus scheduled community concerts.

The band performs quarterly concerts that include traditional and contemporary music, Broadway musicals, solos and marches.





No audition required but previous band experience an asset!





For more information, contact Doug Reid, dreid@shoreline.edu





The Band is offered by Shoreline Community College as either a credit or non-credit, continuing education class.





Registrations will be accepted throughout the quarter, but better to start early with the other musicians!