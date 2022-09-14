Shoreline Concert Band open to new members

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
Shoreline Concert Band is looking for new community members this fall! Mondays 7:00 - 9:30pm plus scheduled community concerts.

The band performs quarterly concerts that include traditional and contemporary music, Broadway musicals, solos and marches. 

No audition required but previous band experience an asset!

For more information, contact Doug Reid, dreid@shoreline.edu 

The Band is offered by Shoreline Community College as either a credit or non-credit, continuing education class.

Registrations will be accepted throughout the quarter, but better to start early with the other musicians! 
Continuing Education non-credit class:
Mondays | 7:00 – 9:30 pm | Fee: $109 | Location: 800 Building, Shoreline Community College



