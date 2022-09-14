Bolt Creek fire shifts course - Index residents return home - other areas still under evacuation orders - Hwy 2 remains closed





Fire movement slowed over the past 24 hours.





Index residents had been told to evacuate under a Level 3 (Go) order, although many chose to ignore the order and stay in their homes.





The area was upgraded to a Level 2 (Set) and residents were allowed to return home.





For those that know the area:

The area between Index and Zeke’s Drive In was reduced from a Level 2 (Set) to a Level 1 (Ready)

From Zeke’s to Gold Bar east city limits, no longer at Ready level.

Baring and Grotto and area along U.S. 2 after MP 48 (east of the Money Creek tunnel) remain at Level 3. Additionally, FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road) is at level 3.

Skykomish will remain at level 1.

U.S. 2 remains closed from Index-Galena Road to milepost 49 (east end of Skykomish). The highway remains unsafe to travel due to rock fall and fire debris.



Please understand that the fire remains active and conditions could change quickly. Evacuations could again become necessary.





The fire began September 10 and is currently 9,440 acres and 5% contained









EVACUATION LEVEL CHANGES