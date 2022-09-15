Night construction on N 155th has been extended

N/NE 155th from Midvale to 15th NE is under construction to repair and overlay pavement

The N 155th Pavement Preservation Project will repair and overlay pavement from Midvale Avenue N to Interstate 5 (I-5) and repair pavement from I-5 to 15th Avenue NE. The N 155th Pavement Preservation Project will repair and overlay pavement from Midvale Avenue N to Interstate 5 (I-5) and repair pavement from I-5 to 15th Avenue NE.





Phase 1 construction began the week of August 15, 2022 and is expected to end before late-October.





Night construction has been extended



We anticipate approximately four nights of work in the period beginning Tuesday, September 13 through Monday, September 19, 2022.





Doing this work at night allows us the opportunity to take advantage of the dry weather this week, reducing the risk of project delays and minimizing impacts on Parkwood Elementary’s transportation and operations.



Work will occur between the hours of 7:00pm to 5:00am. We apologize for the disruption and want to thank you for your patience during this time.



