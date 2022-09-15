Echo Lake Park restoration party Saturday September 17, 2022

Restoring Echo Lake Park

Photo by Ann Michel ECHO LAKE PARK ECHO LAKE PARK

RESTORATION PARTY!









We are ready to begin the fall planting of the native plants, and continue removing invasive weeds and keep on mulching!





The wooded area on the shore is important habitat for wildlife, and helps filter the runoff that flows into our lovely lake.





Come help heal the earth, and meet great folks! Snacks and tools and knowhow all provided.





Please wear sturdy shoes and clothes, bring your water bottle, favorite gloves if you like. Rain or shine.





Thanks to our volunteers, Green Shoreline Partnership and the City of Shoreline.



The park is located at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N.













This SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 11:00am - 2:00pmCome join neighbors and help restore the lakeside at Echo Lake Park!