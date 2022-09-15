Echo Lake Park restoration party Saturday September 17, 2022

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Restoring Echo Lake Park
Photo by Ann Michel
ECHO LAKE PARK 
RESTORATION PARTY!

This SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 11:00am - 2:00pm

Come join neighbors and help restore the lakeside at Echo Lake Park! 

We are ready to begin the fall planting of the native plants, and continue removing invasive weeds and keep on mulching! 

The wooded area on the shore is important habitat for wildlife, and helps filter the runoff that flows into our lovely lake. 

Come help heal the earth, and meet great folks! Snacks and tools and knowhow all provided. 

Please wear sturdy shoes and clothes, bring your water bottle, favorite gloves if you like. Rain or shine. 

Thanks to our volunteers, Green Shoreline Partnership and the City of Shoreline.

The park is located at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N.



