New Director for Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

JP Sauerlender, Executive Director

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is thrilled to introduce our new Executive Director, JP Sauerlender!





JP grew up in the Pacific Northwest and is passionate about leveraging gardens to improve human health and facilitate learning.





He is excited to join the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden team where he plans to help grow and develop this hidden treasure of Shoreline.



JP holds a Master of Environmental Horticulture from the University of Washington.





Over the past ten years, he has worked as a horticulturist at UW Botanic Gardens, operated an estate garden management business, and worked as a consulting ISA Certified Arborist.





He has experience working in and around a variety of nonprofit organizations. Outside of work, he enjoys fitness and spending time with his wife and two young children.





He replaces Joe Abken, who accepted a position as Society Manager at the Bellevue Botanic Garden as of June 1, 2022.







