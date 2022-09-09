New Director for Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Friday, September 9, 2022

JP Sauerlender, Executive Director
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is thrilled to introduce our new Executive Director, JP Sauerlender! 

JP grew up in the Pacific Northwest and is passionate about leveraging gardens to improve human health and facilitate learning. 

He is excited to join the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden team where he plans to help grow and develop this hidden treasure of Shoreline.

JP holds a Master of Environmental Horticulture from the University of Washington. 

Over the past ten years, he has worked as a horticulturist at UW Botanic Gardens, operated an estate garden management business, and worked as a consulting ISA Certified Arborist. 

He has experience working in and around a variety of nonprofit organizations. Outside of work, he enjoys fitness and spending time with his wife and two young children.

He replaces Joe Abken, who accepted a position as Society Manager at the Bellevue Botanic Garden as of June 1, 2022.


Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  