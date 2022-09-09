Artists: only one week left to submit artwork for 6x6NW
Friday, September 9, 2022
6X6 Art Show
ShoreLake Arts is currently in the last week of accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original works of art.
Each piece must be 6-inches by 6-inches and artists may enter up to 10 pieces. There is a $6 fee to register.
Registration is free for artists 18 years of age and under! Artwork must be delivered to ShoreLake Arts by September 16, 2022 and time is running out.
Entries will be exhibited at an in-person event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College and offered for sale to the public for $36 each.
Artists receive a 40% commission and the other 60% goes directly toward supporting ShoreLake Arts programming and events. Want to support the arts even more? You can donate your 40% commission to ShoreLake Arts and make an even greater impact on your community!
Artists may submit up to 10 unique works of art for one low price of $6. For information and registration visit: https://www.6x6nw.org/6x6nwhome
Thanks to our event sponsors, Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, Suzan Shayler, CFP, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and Dr. Norton and Health Chiropractic.
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Lake Forest Park, and ArtsWa.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
