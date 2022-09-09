Artists: only one week left to submit artwork for 6x6NW





Each piece must be 6-inches by 6-inches and artists may enter up to 10 pieces. There is a $6 fee to register.





Registration is free for artists 18 years of age and under! Artwork must be delivered to ShoreLake Arts by September 16, 2022 and time is running out.



Entries will be exhibited at an in-person event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College and offered for sale to the public for $36 each.





Artists receive a 40% commission and the other 60% goes directly toward supporting ShoreLake Arts programming and events. Want to support the arts even more? You can donate your 40% commission to ShoreLake Arts and make an even greater impact on your community!





Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required!





ShoreLake Arts is currently in the last week of accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition and fundraiser featuring original works of art.