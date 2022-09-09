Shoreline Fire Open House September 17, 2022 from 11am - 2pm

Shoreline Fire will hold their big open house on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11am to 2pm at the headquarters station at 17525 Aurora Ave N.





Park at Shorewood High School across the street at 175th and Linden.





They'll have special presentations for kids and kid safety. Firefighters will demonstrate skills and techniques on the training tower. And they'll show how they extricate people from smashed up cars.





There will be hot dogs.











