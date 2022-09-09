Destinations: Smithsonian Magazine offers tickets for free admission to Museum of Flights September 17, 2022

Friday, September 9, 2022

Photo courtesy Museum of Flight
SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022—On September 17, 2022, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, The Museum of Flight will honor Museum Day tickets for free admission. 

Museum Day is a one-day event sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. 

Tickets are only available online and allow a download of one ticket per email address.

The ticket provides free admission for two people. Additional visitors will need their own Museum Day tickets or pay general Museum admission. Children 4 and under are always free at The Museum of Flight.

Tickets are available online at Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day.



