Destinations: Smithsonian Magazine offers tickets for free admission to Museum of Flights September 17, 2022
Friday, September 9, 2022
|Photo courtesy Museum of Flight
Museum Day is a one-day event sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.
Tickets are only available online and allow a download of one ticket per email address.
The ticket provides free admission for two people. Additional visitors will need their own Museum Day tickets or pay general Museum admission. Children 4 and under are always free at The Museum of Flight.
Tickets are available online at Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day.
