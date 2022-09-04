LFP Police calls 08/26 – 09/02/22

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Lake Forest Park police department

Weekly police calls 08/26 – 09/02

Your officers responded to 205 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
  • 76 Traffic related incidents
  • 55 Extra patrols / Business checks
  • 15 Suspicious Circumstances
  • 5 Theft / Shoplift
  • 4 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
  • 7 Alarms
  • 5 911
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.



