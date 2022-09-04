LFP Police calls 08/26 – 09/02/22
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weekly police calls 08/26 – 09/02
Your officers responded to 205 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 76 Traffic related incidents
- 55 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 15 Suspicious Circumstances
- 5 Theft / Shoplift
- 4 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
- 7 Alarms
- 5 911
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.
