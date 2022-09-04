Want to learn to play bagpipes? Open house and sign up for Northwest Junior Pipe Band

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Now that the Northwest Junior Pipe Band is back from its tour of Scottish bagpipe competitions, they are back to fall activities.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 they will hold their annual Open House and sign up night from 7 - 8:30pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Shoreline.

Anyone age 8-18 is welcome to sign up for bagpipe or drum lessons. NWJPB is the only youth pipe band in Western WA and is looking for kids who are interested in something fun, different and LOUD! 

Find out more at their website, nwjpb.org



