Kids' Garden event at Kruckeberg October 1 and 2, 2022

Friday, September 16, 2022


FALL KIDS GARDEN OCTOBER 1ST and 2ND from 10AM - 2PM

In collaboration with the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to offer a new Kids Garden event on October 1 and 2, 2022!

This time, it’s all about BIRDS! Learn how the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden cares for its feathered friends and ways you can make your home and garden bird-friendly this winter.

Photo courtesy KBG
This event features fun activities for youth and adults as well as a take-home craft, while supplies last.

This event is free and all ages!

Parking at the Garden is extremely limited, please consider carpooling or using alternate forms of transportation for this event!

For more information visit: www.kruckeberg.org/gardening-for-birds



