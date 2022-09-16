Kids' Garden event at Kruckeberg October 1 and 2, 2022





FALL KIDS GARDEN OCTOBER 1ST and 2ND from 10AM - 2PM





Photo courtesy KBG This event features fun activities for youth and adults as well as a take-home craft, while supplies last.

This event is free and all ages!



Parking at the Garden is extremely limited, please consider carpooling or using alternate forms of transportation for this event!



For more information visit:





In collaboration with the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to offer a new Kids Garden event on October 1 and 2, 2022!This time, it’s all about BIRDS! Learn how the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden cares for its feathered friends and ways you can make your home and garden bird-friendly this winter.