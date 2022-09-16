King County and State acquire behavioral health treatment center in North Seattle, preserving sixty-four treatment beds

King County and State purchase behavioral health center in north Seattle

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced today the County is in the final stage of purchasing Cascade Hall, a 64-bed residential treatment center in north Seattle. The purchase will preserve approximately 25 percent of King County’s mental health residential treatment beds at a time when economic pressures are causing providers to close behavioral health facilities. King County Executive Dow Constantine announced today the County is in the final stage of purchasing Cascade Hall, a 64-bed residential treatment center in north Seattle. The purchase will preserve approximately 25 percent of King County’s mental health residential treatment beds at a time when economic pressures are causing providers to close behavioral health facilities.





The purchase will allow the facility to continue providing mental health residential care to dozens of clients.



The facility is currently owned and operated by Sound, a behavioral health provider.





In early 2022, Sound informed King County of its intent to sell Cascade Hall. Together, King County and Sound developed a plan to secure the building long-term and ensure continuity of care for clients.





In 2023, the County will begin a new partnership with Community House to continue operating the building and ensure ongoing access to behavioral health treatment. King County worked closely with both Sound and Community House to prevent the loss of important mental health treatment capacity and continue serving the community.



“Everyone should have access to the care they need, where and when they need it— especially in a moment of crisis. The behavioral health system has long been underfunded, and we cannot afford to lose treatment facilities like this one,” said Executive Constantine.



“Today’s success should also be a warning – too many community behavioral health facilities lack funding for basic maintenance and upkeep. We need dedicated funding from our state and federal partners to keep these treatment facilities open and expanding. I appreciate the State’s partnership in saving this facility, especially the leadership from Senator Frockt and Representatives Callan and Macri.”













