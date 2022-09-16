Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County
Friday, September 16, 2022
|Housing discussion on Zoom October 14 at noon
Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig will provide opening remarks and share how his city has led the way in advancing renter protections in NKC.
Community leaders, advocates and residents are all welcome and encouraged to attend!
Hosted by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) and presented by the Stay Housed Stay Healthy Coalition.
Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig will provide opening remarks and share how his city has led the way in advancing renter protections in NKC.
Community leaders, advocates and residents are all welcome and encouraged to attend!
Hosted by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) and presented by the Stay Housed Stay Healthy Coalition.
Register here. Questions? Contact staff@nuhsa.org
Friday, October 14, 2022, Noon to 1:15pm
Friday, October 14, 2022, Noon to 1:15pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment