Jobs: WSDOT Climate Change Technical Program Lead (TPS4, In-Training)

Sunday, September 18, 2022

WSDOT
Climate Change Technical Program Lead (TPS4, In-Training)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$68,027 - $100,963 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an environmental specialist who has a keen interest in promoting and facilitating an environmentally responsible transportation program. 

As the Climate Change Technical Program Lead, this position serves as the agency wide and Northwest Region (NWR) technical expert on greenhouse gas evaluation techniques. 

This position allows for an in-training option that offers a career path and on-the-job training, allowing you to progress upward through the field of environmental science, planning, and transportation. The successful candidate appointed to this position will support project delivery in NWR and throughout the state by providing air quality, noise, and energy expertise. This position will also support WSDOT’s consistent approach to interpreting laws and implementing clean transportation programs.

Job description and application



