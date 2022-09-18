Jobs: WSDOT Climate Change Technical Program Lead (TPS4, In-Training)





As the Climate Change Technical Program Lead, this position serves as the agency wide and Northwest Region (NWR) technical expert on greenhouse gas evaluation techniques.









Job description and application







This position allows for an in-training option that offers a career path and on-the-job training, allowing you to progress upward through the field of environmental science, planning, and transportation. The successful candidate appointed to this position will support project delivery in NWR and throughout the state by providing air quality, noise, and energy expertise. This position will also support WSDOT’s consistent approach to interpreting laws and implementing clean transportation programs.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$68,027 - $100,963 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an environmental specialist who has a keen interest in promoting and facilitating an environmentally responsible transportation program.