Jobs: WSDOT Project Designer (TPS2, In-Training) - multiple positions





As the Project Designer, these positions will apply landscape architectural best practices and agency standards, guidance, and procedures to integrate transportation facilities into the natural and built environment.









The work of these positions support WSDOT’s strategic plan through wise management of the roadside as an asset, delivering right-sized projects, supporting multi-modal transportation options, improving environmental conditions, and meeting the expectations of the public for livable communities.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$55,755 - $82,845 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple landscape and environmental professionals to provide expertise and services for restoration of construction impacts to meet environmental permit obligations and WSDOT policies.