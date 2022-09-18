Jobs: WSDOT Cadastral Surveyor (TE3)

Sunday, September 18, 2022

WSDOT
Cadastral Surveyor (TE3)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$76,731 - $103,224 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple engineering professionals to serve an integral role in support of WSDOT’s mission. 

As the Cadastral Surveyor, the primary undertaking of this position will be to update and/or create new Right of Way (ROW) plans, determine right of way centerlines and boundaries, prepare survey records and documents, and occasionally mark WSDOT boundaries in the field or set monuments.

Job description and application



