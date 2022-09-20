Executive Constantine announces proposed investments to support a robust public safety plan for King County

“The health of our communities depends on the ability of every person to live a safe and productive life, and starts with knowing that when you call for help, it will be there. To deliver genuine community safety and uphold our highest values, we must invest in the programming and workforce that will both stop immediate harm and get to root causes to prevent future offenses,” said Executive Constantine.

“By breaking down silos, working with community-based organizations, and broadening our options beyond just the traditional responses, we can help end harmful cycles and implement new partnerships that bring about systemic change.”

Joined by the King County Sheriff and directors from Public Health, Metro, and the departments of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) and Community and Human Services (DCHS), Executive Constantine laid out a plan for how King County can provide genuine and just safety for people in all its communities.The investments, which are part of the Executive’s biennium budget proposal set to be announced next week, will fund programming across the five departments and focus on reducing crime, gun violence, and behavioral health crises.The plan’s four themes include: