Brush fire in Monroe today consumes seven acres of brush and timber

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Firefighters cleaning up hot spots
Photo courtesy Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue
At 3:05pm on Monday, September 19, 2022 Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 14200 Block of Galaxy Way in Monroe with reports of a fire in brush and trees. 

Battalion 31 along with Engine 31 arrived and called for additional resources. Crews from Snohomish County Fire District 5, SCFD 4, and Duvall Fire responded. The approximate 7-acre fire consumed dry grasses up a hillside and moved into timber where structures were located. 

A level one (Ready) evacuation was initiated West of Chain Lake Road between Walmart and Rainier View Rd SE with the help of Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management. 

Reverse 911 calls were made to the affected community. Level one advises a danger exists and to monitor sources of information as well as to assemble supplies and important documents. It is recommended that everyone have an escape plan in the event of an evacuation. 

Fire crews got a good handle of the fire within an hour and B31 recommended the level one evacuation be cancelled. Crews stayed on scene to mop up hot spots and build fire breaks. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



