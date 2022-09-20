Lake Forest Park Police: Notable Incidents





Officers delivered a message to a family that lives in LFP of a loved one that died in a fire. These incidents are very tough to deliver and often used with police/fire chaplains.



Officers responded to a domestic violence call at Woodland North Apartments. The victim reported that she was a victim of domestic abuse but had never reported incidents in the past. Probable cause for arrest was developed on her boyfriend for harassment.



Officers handled a civil situation with a mother that has child custody issues with a father in Texas.



Officers responded to a welfare check at Animal Acres Park. One of the occupants in the vehicle was unresponsive and naked in the passenger seat. Medical aid was called but the subject declined treatment or transport to hospital. The passenger had been using heroin.



Several suspicious circumstances incidents occurred including a subject walking around a stolen vehicle and did not know where she was, juveniles in the park hanging out while officers observed drug paraphernalia in their vehicle, and a known subject with mental health issues that believed she was stalked (turned out to be an Amazon delivery person).



Officers contacted a subject in his vehicle parked at one of the parks. The driver had been drinking and was waiting to sober up.



Repeated calls from one person regarding music noise at Sheridan Market. Officer measured noise which was within allowable limits. Officer spoke with owner of the establishment and discussed limitations. Complainant stated music drowned out her television. Officer went to the area. Music could not be heard over normal traffic noise. Ongoing issue with one reporting party. On previous occasions, officers confirmed not a noise disturbance.



Officers were dispatched to a possible assault. The subject stated her brother, and his wife are going to hurt her. When officers arrived, she stated that her brother and his wife are threatening her. She stated that her brother raped in in the past and that his wife is sending her messages through her mind. She thought there was someone downstairs turning off on one the lights teasing her. She believed it was her brother. Officers offered to check. As they went downstairs, they observed large portions of rat feces. She refused any services and didn’t want to leave the home. Officers advised that they would be sending a RADAR navigator to speak with her. The RADAR navigator (Svetlana) arrived and gave the subject some numbers to call to help her. Svetlana is working with her the family to help her find another place and clean up the rat feces.







