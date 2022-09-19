Volunteers welcome on Saturday for Greenwood Trail prep work

Monday, September 19, 2022

Volunteers wanted for September 24, 2022 Greenwood trail prep day from 10am-12pm. 

Greenwood Trail volunteers showing their work!
This volunteer day is going to involve preparing the trail for installation of stabilizing grids (see photo below for reference). 

Work will include trail shaping by removing of plants that border the current trail and creating a wider path for the grids to go on. 

If time allows we will also be removing any invasive plants that have come back to the hillside. 

Example of the stabilizing grid that will be
 installed on the Greenwood Trail
Bring gloves and appropriate clothes (to protect yourself against blackberries). 

If you have shovels, pickaxe, shears, garden trowel please bring as well. 

Refreshments will be provided. 

Hope to see you there Saturday September 24th, 10am-12pm. 

Receive community service credit for this event. 

Nearest address is 159 N 200th street right next to the trail.



Posted by DKH at 11:10 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  