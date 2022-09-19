Volunteers welcome on Saturday for Greenwood Trail prep work
Monday, September 19, 2022
Volunteers wanted for September 24, 2022 Greenwood trail prep day from 10am-12pm.
|Greenwood Trail volunteers showing their work!
Work will include trail shaping by removing of plants that border the current trail and creating a wider path for the grids to go on.
If time allows we will also be removing any invasive plants that have come back to the hillside.
|Example of the stabilizing grid that will be
installed on the Greenwood Trail
If you have shovels, pickaxe, shears, garden trowel please bring as well.
Refreshments will be provided.
Hope to see you there Saturday September 24th, 10am-12pm.
Receive community service credit for this event.
Nearest address is 159 N 200th street right next to the trail.
0 comments:
Post a Comment