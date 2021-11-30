Best children and teen books of 2021 from the King County Library System
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
The King County Library System (KCLS) released its 2021 Best Books. The annual list reveals KCLS’ top 100 books of the year, and includes 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children and teen. (see previous article for fiction and nonfiction)
Best Books are nominated by KCLS librarians and staff members across the System who, collectively, read thousands of books each year. A selection committee then reviews the submissions and determines the final list.
|Best teen books of 2021
Best Books are nominated by KCLS librarians and staff members across the System who, collectively, read thousands of books each year. A selection committee then reviews the submissions and determines the final list.
See the full list of teen books here.
Management Services Tracey Thompson says "We hope you enjoy digging into some of our favorite books, and perhaps, discover a new one of your own!”
|Best children books of 2021
Management Services Tracey Thompson says "We hope you enjoy digging into some of our favorite books, and perhaps, discover a new one of your own!”
Full list of children's books here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment