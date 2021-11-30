Best children and teen books of 2021 from the King County Library System

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The King County Library System (KCLS) released its 2021 Best Books. The annual list reveals KCLS’ top 100 books of the year, and includes 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children and teen. (see previous article for fiction and nonfiction)

Best teen books of 2021

Best Books are nominated by KCLS librarians and staff members across the System who, collectively, read thousands of books each year. A selection committee then reviews the submissions and determines the final list.

See the full list of teen books here.
Best children books of 2021

Management Services Tracey Thompson says "We hope you enjoy digging into some of our favorite books, and perhaps, discover a new one of your own!”

Full list of children's books here.



Posted by DKH at 10:58 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  