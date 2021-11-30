Angie Miraflor joins the King County Library System as Deputy Director of Public Services

Angie Miraflor, Deputy Director

Following a nationwide search, the King County LibrarySystem (KCLS) welcomed Angie Miraflor on November 1, 2021 as the new deputy director for public services.





She oversees collections management services, library operations and library outreach programs and services, and reports to KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.









“We are excited to welcome Angie to KCLS,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “Her innovative and inclusive approach to library service is well-aligned with our mission, vision and values, and her community-focused leadership skills will serve KCLS well.”



"I am thrilled to join KCLS, and look forward to bringing my passion for community-building, collaborating and accessible programming back to the West Coast where my library career began,” stated Miraflor. “And I am committed to making the region’s new NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, my second favorite hockey team — right after the San Jose Sharks.”

Miraflor holds a master’s degree in library and information science and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from San Jose State University.



About the King County Library System



In 2020, residents checked out more than 7.4 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library system in the world and the highest per capita in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.









Miraflor brings over 20 years of experience working in diverse communities throughout the country. Before coming to KCLS, she served as the director of central services at the St. Louis Public Library.