The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds - Dec 3 - 5, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
12/3 FRIDAY
Aurora Borealis – The Industrials
From classic covers and power ballads, to modern rock and deep album cuts – music fans of all ages will find plenty to love with the Industrials blend of driving rhythm, vocal dynamics, and dueling guitar-fueled music. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Dogpatch, Bitch Fits, Mr. Dinkles
All female lineup of alt-rock/garage bands. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Sugartime Trio
Sugartime Trio is a dynamic female jazz/pop trio that uses tightly synchronized solid swing 3-part harmony, covering tunes from the 1930’s to present day. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
Third Place Commons – Honky Tonk Sweethearts
Vintage country, '50s rock'n'roll, and a few originals to get your toes a-tappin'. All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.
12/4 SATURDAY
Aurora Borealis – Rubbish and Sun King
As Seattle’s premiere Garbage tribute, Rubbish brings a high-energy, hard-rocking show filled with all the hits you remember and new favorites you won’t forget. The Ultimate Tribute to The Cult — Sun King showcases the look and sound of an album quality, authentic early era concert experience. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Frankie and The Pool Boys, The Delstoyers and The Desolate Coast
Surf music lineup at Darrell’s! 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Eric and Encarna – Duo Flamenco
Eric and Encarnación are an internationally renowned flamenco duo known for the deep connection that permeates their live performances. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8 pm.
Sky Nursery - Strum - Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians
A rollicking band of Holiday Cheer Meisters in a holiday event at Sky Nursery. Free, 1-2pm
Third Place Commons – 85th Street Big Band
The 85th Street Big Band is happy to return to Third Place Commons with its 17-piece group to play your holiday favorites and tunes from the swing era. All ages, free show, 7-9 pm, dance floor still closed, 4-6 pm.
12/5 SUNDAY
Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam
21+, 6 pm show start, suggested $5 donation.
The 85th Street Big Band is happy to return to Third Place Commons with its 17-piece group to play your holiday favorites and tunes from the swing era. All ages, free show, 7-9 pm, dance floor still closed, 4-6 pm.
12/5 SUNDAY
Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam
21+, 6 pm show start, suggested $5 donation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment