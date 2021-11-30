The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds - Dec 3 - 5, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Photo by Steve Adams on unsplash


The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene

By Jarred Swalwell


12/3 FRIDAY

Aurora Borealis – The Industrials

From classic covers and power ballads, to modern rock and deep album cuts – music fans of all ages will find plenty to love with the Industrials blend of driving rhythm, vocal dynamics, and dueling guitar-fueled music. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – Dogpatch, Bitch Fits, Mr. Dinkles

All female lineup of alt-rock/garage bands. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Sugartime Trio

Sugartime Trio is a dynamic female jazz/pop trio that uses tightly synchronized solid swing 3-part harmony, covering tunes from the 1930’s to present day. All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – Honky Tonk Sweethearts

Vintage country, '50s rock'n'roll, and a few originals to get your toes a-tappin'. All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.


12/4 SATURDAY

Aurora Borealis – Rubbish and Sun King

As Seattle’s premiere Garbage tribute, Rubbish brings a high-energy, hard-rocking show filled with all the hits you remember and new favorites you won’t forget. The Ultimate Tribute to The Cult — Sun King showcases the look and sound of an album quality, authentic early era concert experience. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s TavernFrankie and The Pool Boys, The Delstoyers and The Desolate Coast

Surf music lineup at Darrell’s! 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Eric and Encarna – Duo Flamenco

Eric and Encarnación are an internationally renowned flamenco duo known for the deep connection that permeates their live performances. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8 pm.

Sky Nursery - Strum - Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians

A rollicking band of Holiday Cheer Meisters in a holiday event at Sky Nursery. Free, 1-2pm

Third Place Commons – 85th Street Big Band

The 85th Street Big Band is happy to return to Third Place Commons with its 17-piece group to play your holiday favorites and tunes from the swing era. All ages, free show, 7-9 pm, dance floor still closed, 4-6 pm.


12/5 SUNDAY

Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam

21+, 6 pm show start, suggested $5 donation.



Posted by DKH at 12:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  