Case updates November 30, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Delta variant
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 48,497,243 - 119,604 new
- Total deaths 780,131 - 1,610 new
Washington state - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 681,282 - 1,155 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,912 - 78 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.3%
- Total deaths 9,303 - 46 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 163,642 - 826 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,805 - 7 new
- Total deaths 2,094 - 10 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 40,402 - 156 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,867 - 0 new
- Total deaths 517 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,570 - 11 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - -1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 547 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
