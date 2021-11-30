Registration open for 2022 Berean Youth Basketball League

Photo by Bob Junell

Those registering by the deadline of December 10 can plan to participate in the special Basketball Clinic on Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 am to 2:15 pm. The cost for the season, including the clinic, is only $20 for the first player and $10 for additional family members.





“Our coaches focus on teaching the basic skills” according to Dan Royal and Chris Fulford, league directors. Chris added, “This is a fun and safe environment for everyone to enjoy.” Photo by Bob Junell

Berean is proud to offer our community a family-friendly basketball league that focuses on teamwork, fun, and basketball fundamentals. Students in grades 3-12 come to grow in their love for the game, and also to build lasting relationships with peers. Parents find a safe, friendly environment for their students to learn, grow and use their God-given talents for recreational enjoyment.

Ed Davies, parent and also a coach states “The Berean Basketball League teaches and builds character. Not only do the participants learn what to do on the basketball court, but most importantly, how to live off the court.”

The Berean Basketball League offers:

Discounts for siblings from the same household

An 8:1 maximum player to coach ratio to ensure players receive substantial playing time and one-on-one instruction from their coaches.

A full concessions area is open from 10am until 2pm for meals, snacks, coffee, and soft drinks.

Half-time prizes for parents and grandparents who participate in the half-time activities. Registration and information are available at



Registration and information are available at https://www.berean-shoreline.org/youth-basketball-league/

This year, in order to promote the safety of all players and their families, please read the League Protocols on the registration page.



For additional information, please contact Berean Bible Church at 206-363-1466 or Dan Royal, league director at 206-399-4421.











