Washington State Department of Health (DOH): 10 million doses of vaccine have been given out in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to announce another significant milestone has been reached in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. As of November 6, more than 10 million doses of vaccine have been given out across Washington since distribution began in mid-December 2020.

Dr. Shah talks to a child at a vaccination clinic

“Giving out 10 million doses of life-saving vaccine is something we should all be proud of here in Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Knowing that younger kids can now be protected from the worst outcomes of this virus is an incredible relief, not just for parents and families, but for everyone. The more people vaccinated, the more community protection we have, and that’s good for us all.”





The achievement was reached thanks to the hard work of providers, local and private sector partners, DOH staff, community members, and countless others whose commitment to community health and safety has been vital to our state’s continued success.





To schedule a vaccination appointment, reach out to your child’s pediatrician, your health care provider, local pharmacy, or a mobile clinic near you. People may also use Vaccine Locator to find a nearby location.





When scheduling an appointment for someone age 5 to 11, select “Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric” vaccine from the filters section of the webpage, which is the only vaccine currently authorized for younger kids.





Those who need help making an appointment should call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-VAX-HELP. Language assistance is available.





Due to the state’s initial limited pediatric vaccine supply, it may currently be more difficult for families to find pediatric vaccines available near them. DOH appreciates the public’s patience. Over time, supply will increase and there will be enough vaccine for all eligible children.











