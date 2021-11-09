Shoreline Schools recognize and honor Native American Heritage Month



Join Shoreline Public Schools in recognizing and honoring Native American Heritage Month throughout the month of November!



Native American Heritage Month offers us the opportunity to celebrate Native/Indigenous people, history, culture, traditions and contributions to society. It is also a time to raise awareness about the challenges and injustices Native/Indigenous people have faced, both historically and in the present.



November was first designated as Native American Heritage Month in 1990 when President George H.W. Bush signed a joint resolution approved by Congress. This followed nearly 100 years of advocacy by Native/Indigenous people for a period of national recognition. You can learn more about Native American Heritage Month at the following resources:



