PSE replacing gas and electric meters across entire service area

Photo courtesy PSE PSE (Puget Sound Energy) is updating their electric and natural gas metering equipment across our entire service area.





This is a six-year project, scheduled to complete in 2023.





The project will involve swapping out almost 2 million meters – 1.1 million electric meters and 800,000 gas modules – along with the supporting infrastructure across all 10 counties served by PSE.





Their automated meter reading (AMR) system is approaching the end of its projected lifespan.





PSE was one of the first adopters of digital AMR technology in the country in the late 1990s, making them an industry leader in metering technology during that time.





Today, AMR hardware and software are becoming increasingly obsolete, making them difficult to support and maintain.





AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) is the current standard for metering technology and is a crucial step.





It uses two-way communication and on-board memory (AMR has one-way communication and no memory) to send meter data through a secured wireless network.







