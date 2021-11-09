Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Veterans Day
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm. The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.
Brown Bear is a proud partner in Grace For Vets, an international program uniting the car wash industry each year by listing participating car washes that are honoring veterans with a free car wash on Veterans Day.
