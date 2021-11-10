The agenda for the November 15, 2021 Shoreline Council Regular meeting includes 4 action items and one study item.

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the November 15, 2021 Shoreline Council Regular meeting includes four action items and one study item.



At the November 8, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting, the City Council conducted public hearings on the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan Mid-Biennial Update required by state law (RCW 35A.34.130) for the purpose of modifying the City’s biennial budget prior to the City Council’s adoption of proposed Ordinances No. 945, 946, 947 and proposed Resolution No. 484.









Study item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 948 – Amending Chapter 15.05, Construction and Building Codes, of the Shoreline Municipal Code, to Provide Amendments to the Washington State Energy Code - Commercial, as Adopted by the State of Washington



Increasing concerns about the environmental and public health impacts of fossil fuels used in buildings have led some municipalities to ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction. The questions asked and amendments proposed will be addressed during this meeting prior to the scheduled adoption.





The City Council discussed this topic on August 16, 2021 and indicated general support for an ordinance to limit the use of fossil fuels for commercial construction and multi-family projects over three stories in height since Washington State prohibits local governments from passing electrification ordinances for new residential construction.



This approach provides consistency for builders operating in Seattle, Shoreline and King County and yields regional emission reduction benefits.

--Pam Cross



Action itemsAt the November 1, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting, the City Council was presented a brief financial update, recommended adjustments to the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget, and provided information on related policy issues.