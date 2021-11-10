Scene on the Sound: The Nimitz

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Photo by Jan Hansen

Jan Hansen comments that "The Nimitz is so massive that when she was directly in front of me, she overflowed my lens."

The Nimitz is a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, home based at Naval Station Kitsap.

Wikipedia says:

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class. One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year.

