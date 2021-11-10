Scene on the Sound: The Nimitz
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen comments that "The Nimitz is so massive that when she was directly in front of me, she overflowed my lens."
The Nimitz is a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, home based at Naval Station Kitsap.
Wikipedia says:
USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class. One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year.
