Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support

Closing date 11/18/2021 11:59 PM Pacific





The NWR Information Technology (IT) functions as the central support group for all information technology related equipment and issues for the nearly 2000 employees spread across 97 sites throughout the 6 counties of the NW Region, Mega Programs Division, and Urban Mobility and Access offices located in the NWR.





Specifically, IT is responsible for the management of assets (end-use computer devices, workstations, tablets, servers, storage, data and voice networks, printers, mobile devices, telecommunications systems, cell phones, copiers etc.) and administration of services (training/education, procurement, and solving technology related problems) so that WSDOT staff can complete their assigned work activities.





This position is an entry level professional in the NW Region responsible for desktop computer hardware, software, and mobile devices. The Customer Support Entry professional applies advanced technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve complex problems with desktop computer systems and related components.









Job description and application





This position supports regional Information Technology customers with standard computing resources, customized hardware, and software solutions as required to meet the business and strategic goals of WSDOT.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology Team is currently seeking to fill an IT Customer Support Entry level project position (expected to last until June 30, 2023).