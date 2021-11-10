Case updates November 8, 2021
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 46,541,113 - 134,072 new
- Total deaths 753,564 - 1,307 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 656,128 - 5,826 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,216 - 106 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 23.8%
- Total deaths 8,858 - 31 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 157,939 - 147 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,574 - 5 new
- Total deaths 2,045 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,994 - 38 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,829 - -1 new
- Total deaths 505 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,436 - 5 new
- Total hospitalizations 244 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 523 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
